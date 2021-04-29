Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India increased: See new price

Xiaomi recently introduced the new budget Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max phones in India. Out of the three phones, the vanilla model has silently received a price hike just after nearly a month’s launch. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition now official

The new price has now appeared on the company’s website and even on Amazon India. Here’s a look at the new price and other details. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

Redmi Note 10 new price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone has got a price hike of Rs 500 in India. This is applicable for both its RAM/Storage variants in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

Hence, the new price is Rs 12,499 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model and Rs 14,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

Earlier, the base variant was priced at Rs 11,999 and the other one retailed at Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 10 features, specs

The smartphone is part of the Redmi Note 10 series act as successors to the Redmi Note 9 lineup and thus, brings new features such as Super AMOLED screen, Hi-Res audio, high refresh rates, up to 108-megapixel rear cameras, fast charging, and more.

The Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chip. As mentioned earlier, it comes in two RAM and storage models.

On the camera front, the smartphone gets a quad-rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front snapper stands at 13-megapixel. There are camera features such as the Portrait mode, Night mode, Beauty mode, 4K videos, HDR, AI features, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 comes with an IP53 water and dust resistance, dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 comes in Frost White, Shadow Black, and Aqua Green colour options.