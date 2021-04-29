comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India increased: See new price
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets a price hike after a month's launch in India
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets a price hike after a month's launch in India

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 recently launched in India along with the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max as the new Redmi budget phones.

xiaomi-redmi-note-10-sale

Xiaomi recently introduced the new budget Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max phones in India. Out of the three phones, the vanilla model has silently received a price hike just after nearly a month’s launch. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition now official

The new price has now appeared on the company’s website and even on Amazon India. Here’s a look at the new price and other details. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

Redmi Note 10 new price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone has got a price hike of Rs 500 in India. This is applicable for both its RAM/Storage variants in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

Hence, the new price is Rs 12,499 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model and Rs 14,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

Earlier, the base variant was priced at Rs 11,999 and the other one retailed at Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 10 features, specs

The smartphone is part of the Redmi Note 10 series act as successors to the Redmi Note 9 lineup and thus, brings new features such as Super AMOLED screen, Hi-Res audio, high refresh rates, up to 108-megapixel rear cameras, fast charging, and more.

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chip. As mentioned earlier, it comes in two RAM and storage models.

On the camera front, the smartphone gets a quad-rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front snapper stands at 13-megapixel. There are camera features such as the Portrait mode, Night mode, Beauty mode, 4K videos, HDR, AI features, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 comes with an IP53 water and dust resistance, dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 comes in Frost White, Shadow Black, and Aqua Green colour options.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2021 12:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple posts record sales in earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to iPhone 12, Mac
News
Apple posts record sales in earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to iPhone 12, Mac
Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera

iQOO 7 Legend first look: BMW colours outside, superpower inside

Photo Gallery

iQOO 7 Legend first look: BMW colours outside, superpower inside

iQOO 7 Legend first look: BMW colours outside, superpower inside

Photo Gallery

iQOO 7 Legend first look: BMW colours outside, superpower inside

Realme 7 Pro, 6 Pro Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update brings new dark mode, immersive mode for gaming, and more

News

Realme 7 Pro, 6 Pro Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update brings new dark mode, immersive mode for gaming, and more

OnePlus Nord N10 successor, OnePlus Ebba, launch seems imminent as it bags IMDA certification

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N10 successor, OnePlus Ebba, launch seems imminent as it bags IMDA certification

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Vivo V21 5G powered by Dimensity 800U SoC launched in India

MS Office Calibri font no more the default: Check out its replacement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India increased: See new price

Apple posts record sales in earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to iPhone 12, Mac

Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera

Best websites to watch Hindi movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

5 health gadgets you must have at home amid COVID-19 crisis

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium at an intriguing price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India increased: See new price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India increased: See new price
Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched: Price, features, specs

News

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched: Price, features, specs
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

Features

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 first sale today

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 first sale today

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V21 5G हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 64MP का रियर और 44MP फ्रंट कैमरा

Poco F3 GT के नाम से लॉन्च होगा ये स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vivo V21 5G India launch: 44MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च होगा यह फोन, जानिए खास बातें

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Book Pro 360 लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32GB तक RAM सपोर्ट

Fire-Boltt BSW001 smartwatch review in hindi: अच्छे फीचर्स वाली सस्ती स्मार्टवॉच

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try
Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.
Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

News

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home
Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Vivo V21 5G powered by Dimensity 800U SoC launched in India
Mobiles
Vivo V21 5G powered by Dimensity 800U SoC launched in India
MS Office Calibri font no more the default: Check out its replacement

News

MS Office Calibri font no more the default: Check out its replacement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India increased: See new price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India increased: See new price
Apple posts record sales in earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to iPhone 12, Mac

News

Apple posts record sales in earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to iPhone 12, Mac
Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers