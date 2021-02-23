Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is all set to launch in India on March 4, the company officially confirmed last week. Ahead of the official release, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed several new details about the upcoming Redmi smartphone series. The devices will be available on Amazon.in once it goes official in the country next month. A new leak now reveals the official render and retail box of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro. Let’s take a detailed look at the design and the key features that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will offer. Also Read - Redmi K40 new details emerge: Geekbench scores, battery capacity and “Damascus knife” edition

A new leak coming from Twitter user Mi Update Philippines reveals the official retail box of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone. The retail box mentions the name of the smartphone and reveals the overall design along with three colour options including orange, blue and black. It also reveals that the phone will come packed with a punch-hole display and pretty slim bezels. The unique camera design is also shown in the retail box. The camera specifications haven’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro camera design

Coming to the leaked render now. It is suggested that this could actually be the Redmi K40 set to launch on February 25. But it is said that the design of the Redmi K40 will be similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The leaked render shows the complete design of the camera module of the phone. It looks very different from the successor Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Note 10 Pro includes quad-camera modules. The camera module looks unique, something that we haven’t seen on any of the Redmi or other smartphones at this price segment. It is great that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is taking the design game to the next level.

In the last few years, Redmi has always worked towards offering a fantastic camera performance at a budget and we expect the Redmi Note 10 series to also follow the same strategy. As far as the camera module design is concerned the phone offers two large modules and two smaller ones between them. There’s also an LED flash and a Laser AF window on the side.

The official camera specifications are yet to be revealed. Rumours suggest that the phone will come packed with a 64-megapixel rear camera module including an 8-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel depth lens, and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone is expected to pack a 16-megapixel image sensor inside of the punch-hole.