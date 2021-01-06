Xiaomi launched its first smartphone in India on Tuesday, Mi 10i, at a price starting at Rs 20,999. Rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to bring a new Redmi phone in the upcoming months. According to the latest FCC report, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is in the works and should release sooner than expected. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i first look: A pretty 5G midrange smartphone

The Redmi Note series is very popular in India and we expect the country to be among the first markets to get the device. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer usually launches its first Redmi Note series of the year in India around February, the same is expected of the Redmi Note 10 series as well. Xiaomi is yet to confirm details of the next Redmi Note series. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Last year, the company tried a new strategy with the Redmi Note series in India. It introduced the series with the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 8 successor or the Redmi Note 9 was launched later 2020. We are not sure what Xiaomi plans for the Redmi Note 10 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: Seems like an unbeatable value

Ahead of the launch, the alleged Redmi Note 10 Pro has been spotted on FCC website. As per FCC, European Economic Commission, Singapore’s IMDA, and Malaysia’s MCMC, one of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be 5G support, which is again a big upgrade over the Redmi Note 9 Pro Indian version. To recall, Xiaomi recently launched the 5G versions of the Redmi Note 9 and 9 Pro models in China.

The FCC listing also reveals that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with a model number M2101K6G. The listing also suggests that the Redmi Note will come packed with MIUI 12 operating system, up to 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to come in three variants including 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 9T coming on January 8

For now, we only have limited information related to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Before the new Note, the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 9T in the global market on January 8.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 9T is tipped to come with a 6.53-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. In terms of cameras, the Note is expected to pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-side-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone is tipped to include a 13-megapixel shooter.