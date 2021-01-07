comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro leak reveals key features | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro leak reveals key features: Snapdragon 732G SoC, 5,050mAh battery and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro new leak reveals key specifications. The device will feature the Snapdragon 732G processor, 64MP quad camera, 5,050mAh battery.

According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 10 Pro's internal codename is 'sweet'. (Representational Image: Redmi Note 9 Pro)

Xiaomi is expected to soon launch its Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone in the Chinese market, followed by select global markets. Ahead of  the launch the device has reportedly been spotted on FCC. And now, a tipster on the XiaomiUI Telegram group has revealed key specifications of the upcoming device including that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and will be backed by a 5,050mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 10 Pro’s internal codename is ‘sweet’. He has also added that the Indian variant will not support NFC, and its internal codename is ‘sweetin’. Also Read - Xiaomi hikes prices for Mi TV lineup by up to Rs 3,000 in India; list of new prices

He states that the will feature an IPS LCD display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It will come with a quad camera setup on the back with a 64MP Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor. Apart from the primary sensor, it will feature an ultra wide angle sensor, a macro lens and a depth sensor. The device will be backed by a 5,050mAh battery. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones ranking on AnTuTu now (December 2020)

To recall, according to the FCC listing, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will support 4G with GSM, LTE, and WCDMA networks. It will also support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and FM Radio. The listing also states that the device will run Xiaomi’s own MIUI 12 custom UI out of the box.

Apart from FCC, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has also been spotted on various other certification websites, including the European Economic Commission, Singapore’s IMDA and Malaysia’s MCMC. All of the websites have the device listed with its model number, M2101K6G.

As of now, it is not known when Xiaomi is looking to launch the new Redmi Note 10 series globally. However, considering all of these listings on certification websites, we can expect the launch sooner than later. The Redmi Note 10 series will be a successor to the Redmi Note 9 lineup.

  Published Date: January 7, 2021 7:24 PM IST

Best Sellers