Xiaomi has been rumored to launch a number of smartphones in 2021. Amongst the list, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is also seen in the rumor mill for a while now. Now, the latest leak suggests that the smartphone could soon launch in India. Read on to know more about the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 10 Pro arriving soon in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has been spotted on the Indian certification site BIS, as per known tipster Mukul Sharma. It is suggested that a number of Xiaomi smartphones have received the BIS certification, including the Redmi Note 10 Pro with the alleged model number 'M2101K6I.' The model number seems to belong to the Indian variant of the smartphone.

For those who don't know, the smartphone, which will act as a successor to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is expected to launch in China, followed by a release in other markets. It recently got certified on FCC. With it getting a BIS certification too, we can expect the launch to take place in China pretty soon, following which it will reach the Indian shores and we won't have to wait for long.

So the Redmi Note 10 Pro is now certified by the Indian BIS. Indian launch does not seem to be too far away from now.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote10Pro pic.twitter.com/31A2WzV43v — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 8, 2021

While we lack official information on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a recent leak hints at some of the specifications the phone could get. The smartphone is expected to be a budget mid-ranger and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The Redmi Note 10 Pro could get an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and get a 5,050mAh battery.

There could be support for quad rear cameras consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor, along with an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor — a usual combination of cameras we have been seeing these days.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 Pro’s global variant is expected to come with NFC while the Indian variant might not get it. It could run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, get up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Since we don’t have a launch date at the time of writing, we will have to wait for an official word. We will keep you posted on the same.