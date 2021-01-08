comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro to launch soon in India, seen on BIS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro to launch soon in India, seen on BIS certification site

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro rumors have been making rounds, with the new ones suggesting that it will launch in India quite soon

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi has been rumored to launch a number of smartphones in 2021. Amongst the list, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is also seen in the rumor mill for a while now. Now, the latest leak suggests that the smartphone could soon launch in India. Read on to know more about the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro leak reveals key features: Snapdragon 732G SoC, 5,050mAh battery and more

Redmi Note 10 Pro arriving soon in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has been spotted on the Indian certification site BIS, as per known tipster Mukul Sharma. It is suggested that a number of Xiaomi smartphones have received the BIS certification, including the Redmi Note 10 Pro with the alleged model number ‘M2101K6I.’  The model number seems to belong to the Indian variant of the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

For those who don’t know, the smartphone, which will act as a successor to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is expected to launch in China, followed by a release in other markets. It recently got certified on FCC. With it getting a BIS certification too, we can expect the launch to take place in China pretty soon, following which it will reach the Indian shores and we won’t have to wait for long. Also Read - Xiaomi hikes prices for Mi TV lineup by up to Rs 3,000 in India; list of new prices

While we lack official information on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a recent leak hints at some of the specifications the phone could get. The smartphone is expected to be a budget mid-ranger and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The Redmi Note 10 Pro could get an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and get a 5,050mAh battery.

There could be support for quad rear cameras consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor, along with an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor — a usual combination of cameras we have been seeing these days.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 Pro’s global variant is expected to come with NFC while the Indian variant might not get it. It could run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, get up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Since we don’t have a launch date at the time of writing, we will have to wait for an official word. We will keep you posted on the same.

  Published Date: January 8, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Best Sellers