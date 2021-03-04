comscore Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro launched, price in India starts at Rs 11,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 10 series has been launched in India with price starting at Rs 11,999. Three models under the series include the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has been launched in the global market with a price starting at Rs 11,999. Under the smartphone series, the Chinese tech giant has launched the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series launch today: Expected specs, price in India, and how to watch livestream

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999 for the base model. The base Redmi Note 10 model has been launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999 and will be available for the first time on March 16 on Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi home stores and soon on other offline stores across the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite key specs leaked on Google Play Console: Here's a look at them

Redmi Note 10 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned the Redmi Note 10 offers a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that offers 2400x1080p resolution. The screen is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 support. The phone offers a 60hz screen refresh rate. Also Read - Xiaomi's foldable phone could be called Mi Mix 4 Pro Max: This could be the design

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 5000mAh battery coupled with a 33W fast charger in the box. On the software front, the Redmi Note 10 runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 10 offers a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 sensor coupled with 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 10 sports a 13-megapixel front shooter. Some of the other features that the Redmi Note 10 includes are IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, rubberised ports, among others.

The phone comes in three colour options including Aqua Green, Shadow Black, and Frost White.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that offers 120hz screen refresh rate, supports 1200 nits brightness, HDR-10 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

On the hardware front, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 Storage. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support in the box. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 64-megapixel quad camera array including Samsung ISOCELL GW3 as the primary sensor, 5-megapixel Super Macro sensor with 2X zoom, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with 118 degree FOV and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 10 Pro includes a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The phone comes in three colour options including Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The only difference between the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is in the camera department. The Note 10 Pro Max includes a 108-megapixel quad camera array including the primary Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, 5-megapixel super macro sensor with 2X zoom, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with 118 degree FOV, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note device includes a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Other key specifications of the top-end model of the Redmi Note 10 series include Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 64-megapixel quad camera array, up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 Storage, 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 120hz screen refresh rate, 5020mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, among others.

