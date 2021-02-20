comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specs, price in India
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series launch event on March 4: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series global launch event: Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in the global market on March 4. Here's what we know so far.

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in the global market including India next month on March 4, the company announced earlier this week. Under the series, the smartphone manufacturer is set to unveil three models including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. These phones are going to succeed last year’s Redmi Note 9 series. The upcoming Redmi phones will be available on Amazon.in, Mi.com and other offline stories across India once it goes official. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera details officially confirmed ahead of February 25 launch

How to watch Xiaomi’s March 4 global launch event?

The Redmi Note 10 series global launch event will be streamed live on the official website, YouTube channel, and social media channels including Twitter and Facebook. The launch time hasn’t been revealed yet. Stay tuned for more information related to the global launch event of the Redmi Note 10 series. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sandes app on iOS, Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 series teased

Also Read - Redmi Note 10 features officially teased ahead of March 4 launch

Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming Redmi smartphone series. Let’s take a quick look at everything that has been revealed about the Redmi Note 10 series so far.

Redmi Note 10 specifications, price in India (expected)

The Redmi Note 10 is the base model of the series and will succeed the Redmi Note 9, launched last year. The Redmi Note 10 will come with a model number M2101K7A. Rumours and leaks suggest that the phone will feature an IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, 48-megapixel quad camera setup, and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Previous leaks hinted that there will be a 4G and 5G model.

The smartphone is expected to come in two models: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is said that the Redmi Note 10 will be available in Aqua Green, Frost White, Lake Green, Pebble White, and Shadow Black colour options.

So, what will be the price of the Redmi Note 10? We believe it will at par with the Redmi Note 9. This means, expect the phone to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 in India.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications, price (expected)

Rumours suggest that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature a 120Hz IPS display, a 5,050mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 64-megapixel quad camera setup, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is said to come in three models including: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Colour options could be: Dark Night, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze, Vintage Bronze, and Onyx Gray.

In terms of pricing, we expect the Redmi Note 10 Pro to be at par with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. This means that the phone could be priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 in India. This model is expected to be available in 4G and 5G models.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications, price (expected)

This one will be an improved version of the base Redmi Note 10. Rumours and leaks suggest that the phone will come with model number M2101K6I and
sports features such as an IPS 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, a quad rear camera setup with 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5050mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to be available in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The phone is said to come in four colour options: Dark Night, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze, Vintage Bronze, and Onyx Gray.

As far as the pricing is concerned, we expect the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to be at par with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. This means that the phone could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. This model too is expected to be available in 4G and 5G models.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2021 10:30 AM IST

