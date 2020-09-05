comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 renders reveal design and other details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 renders reveal design, 48MP quad rear camera setup

A new evidence hint that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset and pack a quad rear camera setup. Read on to find out everything about it.

  Updated: September 5, 2020 1:30 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is expected to make its debut in the coming week. Ahead of the launch, a few details have already been leaked online. Now, a few renders of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 phone has surfaced on the web. They reveal the smartphone’s design and key rear camera details. It was recently reported that Xiaomi will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. But new evidence hint that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Also Read - AnTuTu releases August list with top 10 smartphones in performance

One of the renders shared by Slashleaks is blurry, but shows three cameras at the back. This setup will include a 48-megapixel main camera, which will be assisted by an LED flash. The back cameras will be housed in a circular module. The photos suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will have curved rear glass. It will feature a single punch-hole display design, which will house the selfie camera. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

There is no fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. One of the images suggests that the budget phone will offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The cited source also shared a photo showing some of the phone’s information. The model number is M2007J22C and the Redmi Note 10 will launch with 8GB RAM option. It even mentions a clock speed of 2.4GHz, suggesting Xiaomi will put the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India: Price, specifications and more

Previously, the benchmark of the same device reveals a few key features of the Redmi Note 10. The benchmarking site reported that we will see the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. This 5G-enabled chip is the same SoC that powered the Redmi 10X 5G and the Redmi 10X Pro 5G phones. The variant in the benchmark, listed on July 20, also runs on Android 10 and feature 8GB RAM. Besides, the new Redmi Note 10 series will likely launch in Xiaomi’s global markets, including India.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2020 1:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 5, 2020 1:30 PM IST

Best Sellers