Xiaomi will soon bring the Redmi Note 10 series to life at an online launch event scheduled to take place on March 4. Prior to the official announcement, we have been seeing little details regarding the Redmi Note 10 phones popping up and the latest one tells about an exciting inclusion.

Coming from the Chinese company itself, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is confirmed to get a Super AMOLED screen. Here's a look at what all we know.

Redmi Note 10 series getting Super AMOLED screen

As revealed by Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain, the Redmi Note 10, the Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max will include a Super AMOLED display. This will be the first for a Redmi Note device to get s Super AMOLED screen, becoming a source of excitement for Xiaomi fans.

📢 BOOOOM! Excited to share that #RedmiNote10 series will feature #SuperAMOLED display – 1st TIME EVER ON a #RedmiNote! 🔥 Undoubtedly the single-most #10on10 anticipated reveal of all-time! RT and share this epic news! I ❤️ #Redmi #AMOLED pic.twitter.com/NSlgPAQqSJ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 2, 2021

This will ensure significant display improvements in the Redmi Note 10 smartphones for Super AMOLED screens are much brighter and power-efficient.

Previously, it was revealed that the new Redmi Note phones will get bigger, brighter and smoother punch-hole displays with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other Redmi Note 10 series features, specs

As for the confirmed features and specs, the Redmi Note 10 devices will get a 108-megapixel primary camera and even a 5-megapixel Super macro lens. Details on other camera sensors remain unknown. However, we can expect the Note 10 Pro/Pro Max to get the 108-megapixel configuration while the vanilla model could come with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Other details include the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, which could be possible from the Snapdragon 700-series’ family (Snapdragon 720G, the Snapdragon 765G, and the Snapdragon 678 SoCs), Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front, and IP52 water and dust resistance.

Additionally, there will support for hi-res audio, bigger batteries, better haptics, and faster charging. All devices will most likely run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and get both 4G and 5G variants.

As for the price, we don’t have any confirmation. But, given the pricing scheme of Redmi Note phones, we can expect them to fall under Rs 20,000.

It remains to be seen how the Redmi Note 10 series turns out to be. Hence, stay tuned as the launch event is just two from now.