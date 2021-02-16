Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in India on March 4. Under the series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch two models including the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. A lot has already been revealed about the upcoming Redmi Note series. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know so far about the soon-to-launch Redmi phones. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased

Redmi Note 10 series launch date revealed

The Redmi Note 10 series is officially launching globally (including India) on March 4, which is around 2 weeks from now. The company has officially started sending out 'Save the dates' for us to welcome the 'next #10on10 experience.'

The series, comprising the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro, now has a dedicated micro page on Mi.com and Amazon India, which tells us that the smartphone will also launch in India apart from other global markets. However, we still don't know when exactly the phones will be available to buy in the country.

Redmi Note 10 series price, features, specs

Besides the launch date, we don’t have concrete details on the Redmi Note 10 series. However, we do have some leaks that tell us how these smartphones could be like.

It is suggested that both the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro are likely to be budget devices and get 4G and 5G variants. This could call for four models in the lineup: the Redmi Note 10 4G, the Redmi Note 10 5G, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Both smartphones are likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, which feels like a major upgrade from the Redmi Note 9 iteration. While the Note 10 is expected to get an LCD display, the Note 10 Pro could sport an AMOLED one. The Redmi Note 10 might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and the elder sibling could come with a Snapdragon 750G chip.

The cameras are expected to see an upgrade, especially on the Note 10 Pro. It is likely to feature a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup. The vanilla model is expected to stick to 64-megapixel quad rear cameras. There could be support for bigger batteries (6,000mAh for the Redmi Note 10 and a slightly smaller 5,050mAh for the Note 10 Pro).

Additionally, both devices are most likely to run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and might support a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Pricing details are behind the curtains as of now. However, we expect the Redmi Note 10 series to fall under Rs 20,000, much like the Redmi Note 9 series.

Since the launch is soon to take place, it’s best to wait and see how the devices turn out to be. Hence, stay tuned.