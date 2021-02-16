comscore Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series global launch on March 4: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series global launch on March 4: All you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series, consisting of the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro, for which we now have an official launch date.

redmi note 10 launch

Image: Redmi

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in India on March 4. Under the series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch two models including the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. A lot has already been revealed about the upcoming Redmi Note series. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know so far about the soon-to-launch Redmi phones. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased

Redmi Note 10 series launch date revealed

The Redmi Note 10 series is officially launching globally (including India) on March 4, which is around 2 weeks from now. The company has officially started sending out ‘Save the dates’ for us to welcome the ‘next #10on10 experience.’ Also Read - Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over “Best LCD with 120Hz”

The series, comprising the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro, now has a dedicated micro page on Mi.com and Amazon India, which tells us that the smartphone will also launch in India apart from other global markets. However, we still don’t know when exactly the phones will be available to buy in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV anniversary: Deals on Mi LED TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4X , and more

Redmi Note 10 series price, features, specs

Besides the launch date, we don’t have concrete details on the Redmi Note 10 series. However, we do have some leaks that tell us how these smartphones could be like.

It is suggested that both the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro are likely to be budget devices and get 4G and 5G variants. This could call for four models in the lineup: the Redmi Note 10 4G, the Redmi Note 10 5G, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Both smartphones are likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, which feels like a major upgrade from the Redmi Note 9 iteration. While the Note 10 is expected to get an LCD display, the Note 10 Pro could sport an AMOLED one. The Redmi Note 10 might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and the elder sibling could come with a Snapdragon 750G chip.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch

The cameras are expected to see an upgrade, especially on the Note 10 Pro. It is likely to feature a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup. The vanilla model is expected to stick to 64-megapixel quad rear cameras. There could be support for bigger batteries (6,000mAh for the Redmi Note 10 and a slightly smaller 5,050mAh for the Note 10 Pro).

Additionally, both devices are most likely to run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and might support a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Pricing details are behind the curtains as of now. However, we expect the Redmi Note 10 series to fall under Rs 20,000, much like the Redmi Note 9 series.

Since the launch is soon to take place, it’s best to wait and see how the devices turn out to be. Hence, stay tuned.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2021 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review
Reviews
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart

Chinese apps no longer popular in India post ban

Apps

Chinese apps no longer popular in India post ban

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

News

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

Samsung Galaxy A72 could be a mid-ranger with 90Hz display: Know details

News

Samsung Galaxy A72 could be a mid-ranger with 90Hz display: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Govt plans new digital intelligence unit to curb mobile frauds

Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving

Chinese apps no longer popular in India post ban

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

Samsung Galaxy A72 could be a mid-ranger with 90Hz display: Know details

Top 5 Made in India mobile games

Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets Rs 1,000 off: Should you buy?

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving

News

Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021
Best Budget camera phone under 10000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000 in 2021
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

फर्जी कॉल मैसेज से Online Fraud पर लगेगी लगाम, जानें क्या है सरकार की प्लानिंग

Chinese Apps को बड़ा झटका, देसी ऐप्स ने यूं पछाड़ा

PUBG Mobile Season 18 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Redmi Note 10 और Redmi Note 10 Pro से जल्द उठेगा पर्दा, आ गई लॉन्च डेट

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: केंद्र और व्हाट्सऐप को 'सुप्रीम नोटिस', देना होगा जवाब

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

News

Govt plans new digital intelligence unit to curb mobile frauds
News
Govt plans new digital intelligence unit to curb mobile frauds
Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving

News

Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving
Chinese apps no longer popular in India post ban

Apps

Chinese apps no longer popular in India post ban
Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

News

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand
Samsung Galaxy A72 could be a mid-ranger with 90Hz display: Know details

News

Samsung Galaxy A72 could be a mid-ranger with 90Hz display: Know details

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers