Xiaomi is all prepped up to launch the much-awaited Redmi Note 10 series globally, as well as, in India today. The Redmi Note 10 series will act as a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series and most likely comprise the Redmi Note 10, the Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max.

The devices are expected to come with an all-new design, improved cameras, upgraded specs, and more. Here's how to watch and what to expect from the Xiaomi event today.

Redmi Note 10 series launch: How to watch it live online?

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series via an online event, scheduled to take place at 12 pm today. It will be live-streamed via Redmi India's YouTube channel. Here's the link:

Alternatively, interested people can watch the live-stream via the Chinese company’s social media handles such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and even Xiaomi India’s website.

Redmi Note 10 series launch: What to expect?

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi is expected to launch three smartphones under the Redmi Note 10 series for which we have got both leaks and official teasers.

As far as the official details are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 smartphones will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, mostly likely from the Snapdragon 700 series. They will feature a new design and support 108-megapixel cameras, much like the Mi 11 and the Mi 10 series.

The devices will also come with Super AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will be a first for the Redmi Note series.

Other confirmed details include bigger batteries, better haptics, IP52 water and dust resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass up front, and more. All the phones are likely to run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and get both 4G and 5G variants.

As for the price, we don’t have concrete details. But as per the latest leak, the Redmi Note 10 could start at Rs 13,999 while the global variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro could retail at $279 (around Rs 20,000). This appears slightly more expensive than the Redmi Note 9 series, which starts at Rs 10,999.

Yet again, these are just rumours and to know how the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series will be like, stay tuned for today’s event.