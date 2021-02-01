Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: When is the launch, what could be the price?

Another year and here is another Redmi Note in the making. The Redmi Note 10 is gearing up to arrive in India sooner than expected. As per some of the recently leaked reports, Xiaomi is preparing hard to launch the next Redmi Note series this month itself. Similar to last year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and more under the series. Also Read - These Xiaomi smart glasses could help tackle depression and anxiety

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the Redmi Note 10 model. Let’s take a quick look at when the next Redmi Note phone will launch in India, what it will offer, and how much it will cost. Read to know more about the upcoming Redmi Note 10. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be in the works; More Mi 11 Pro details leaked

Redmi Note 10 launch in India: Timeline

Xiaomi usually launches a new Redmi Note in India by the third week of February. This year is expected to be no different. The smartphone has been listed on BIS or the Bureau of Indian Standards certification website, which hints that the Redmi Note 10 could arrive in India much sooner than one can expect. The launch date of the Redmi phone is yet to be confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite latest leak hints at a flagship feature that vanilla Mi 11 lacks

Redmi Note 10 price in India (expected)

The price of the Redmi Note device hasn’t been tipped yet. We believe Xiaomi could follow the tradition and price the Redmi Note 10 may be around Rs 10,000 in India. The Redmi Note 9 is currently selling at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. We expect Xiaomi to release more RAM and storage models for the Redmi Note 10.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Note 10 is expected to be the support for 5G connectivity. Some rumours suggest that the Redmi Note phone will come packed with a 6,57-inch screen with a resolution of 1080X2400 pixels. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 is tipped to include a primary 48-megapixel rear camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone is expected to pack a 16-megapixel image sensor. The phone could pack a 4800mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.