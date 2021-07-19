Soon after Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 10 phones in India, we saw the arrival of the Redmi Note 10S as another member of the series. The phone was launched in three colours, namely, Shadow Black, Frost White, and Deep Sea Blue. In addition to these, it is now getting a new colour variant. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A affordable phones get expensive in India: Check new prices

As teased by Xiaomi Global's Twitter handle, the Redmi Note phone will be soon hued in a new Starlight purple colour. Here are all the details.

Redmi Note 10S new colour incoming

The Starlight Purple hue offers a mix of dark purple with hints of lavender. The Redmi Note 10S in the new colour will be soon available for the global markets. However, there's no word on whether or not it will be available in India.

Unwilling to be just ordinary? Now offering you something special! The #64MPAdventurer is coming in a brand new color of Starlight Purple. #RedmiNote10S pic.twitter.com/LKtjyjCBVX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 18, 2021

If it does reach the Indian shores, there are chances that it might have a different name, considering Xiaomi named the other colours differently in India.

It is also worth noting that the phone will only get a new colour variant without any spec sheet change.

Redmi Note 10S features, specs

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

The camera department houses four rear snappers: a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front camera. The phone comes with a number of camera features such as Night mode, AI Beauty mode, Portrait mode, slow-motion video, Video macro mode, timelapse, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, IP53 water resistance, dual speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and more.