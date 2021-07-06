Xiaomi’s rebranding game continues. The company is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which will be none other than the Redmi Note 10 5G in India. If this appears rather weird, you are alone. Poco recently revealed the M3 Pro 5G, which was also a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G. Also Read - Redmi 10 upcoming budget phone teased on Amazon India website

Keeping this strange strategy aside, the phone has been officially teased on Amazon India, which means the launch is not too far. Here’s all you need to know about it. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra first sale in India on July 7 but not everyone can buy it

Redmi Note 10T 5G teased in India

The teaser hints at the arrival of something ‘Fast and Futuristic.’ While it doesn’t clearly mention Redmi Note 10T 5G, the image URL says so. Hence, we are certain that it is the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Also Read - Redmi 10 budget phone India launch this month: Launch date, specs, price, more

Other details, except for the fact that it will be available via Amazon India, remain unknown. But, not all are under the wraps. We have a fair idea of what specifications and features the phone will get.

Since it is most likely to be the rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G, we can expect a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 70 chip. With this, it will take on the likes of the Realme Narzo 30 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and more.

The smartphone is also expected to come with triple rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front is likely to house an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

There will be a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, MIUI 12 based on Android 11, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more. While pricing details remain unknown, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is likely to be a budget phone and fall under Rs 20,000.

While this isn’t intriguing news for us, you need to know that we are not sure about the rebranding. There are high chances that Xiaomi might pull off something else. Since there isn’t an official word on this, it’s best to wait for more details to surface.