Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update

The Redmi Note 3 is getting the MIUI 10.2 update; however, not with the latest Android Pie.

  Published: January 24, 2019 10:16 AM IST
Last month, Xiaomi announced that it will be releasing the latest software update for the Redmi Note 3, which will be the final version. Now, the smartphone has reportedly started receiving MIUI 10.2 update, as per the Mi Community forum. The Chinese company launched the Redmi Note 3 back in January 2016 with MIUI 7 based on Android 5 Lollipop. Now, the device is getting the MIUI 10.2 update; however, not with the latest Android Pie.

It will be based on the old Android 6.0 Marshmallow. At least, the Redmi Note 3 owners will get the July 2018 Android security patch. As per the forum, the update is based on MIUI V10.2.1.0MHOMIXM build, and the download size is 178MB. The update fixes some of the issues related to the earphone icon, scrolling screenshots, floating notifications and more. The company has also reportedly improved the recorder experience. It will now show users recording status when a recording is paused. Users can check for the latest update by heading to Settings -> About phone -> System update.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 specifications, features

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 packs a 5.5-inch display with a 72.4 percent of screen-to-body ratio and 16:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at 1080×1920 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 chipset under the hood. The chipset is backed by Adreno 510 GPU, 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage.

The smartphone bears a single 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, accompanied by a dual-LED dual-tone flash and a single 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is kept alive by a 4,050mAh battery.

