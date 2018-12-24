comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 MIUI 10 update rolling out; brings many changes

The over-the-air (OTA) MIUI 10 update is based on Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 10:09 AM IST
Xiaomi is proactively shipping updates to older Redmi devices globally, and now in a latest development the Chinese company has released MIUI 10 for the Redmi Note 3 smartphones in India as well. Some Redmi Note 3 users reported about the update roll out via Mi Forums.

The over-the-air (OTA) MIUI 10 update is based on Google’s dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. The update version MIUI 10.1.1.0.MHOMIFI includes a number of improvements along with Android’s July 2018 security patch. It is 261MB in size.

As per MIUI 10 update changelog for Redmi Note 3, it is noted to bring features such as Split Screen, redesigned notification panel, full-screen gestures, improved multitasking management, redesigned volume sliders, Quick Switch and natural sound system. This also fixes a bug causing the recording status error on Redmi Note 3 which used to happen when a the recording was paused in between. Additionally, users will find a new updater shortcut widget added to the home screen.

Xiaomi has already made it clear that this MIUI update is the last for Redmi Note 3 users since its been nearly three years for this device. The Redmi Note 3 handset was launched in March 2016, and it remained as one of the hot seller for company in India.

The company recently noted that software support budget Redmi Note 3 along with 2016 flagship device Xiaomi Mi 5 are now suspended. Last year too the Chinese company had dropped support for certain handsets; however, the overall track record of updating older devices has been comparatively impressive.

  December 24, 2018 10:09 AM IST

