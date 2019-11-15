comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India

The MIUI 11.0.2.0.NCFMIXM update for Redmi Note 4 weighs around 458MB in size. The update is based on Android 9 Pie, but the Android security patch is still almost a year old.

  Published: November 15, 2019 4:23 PM IST
Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 Global Stable update for the older Redmi Note 4 devices in India. As first reported by FoneArena, the company is rolling out the MIUI 11 Global stable update version MIUI 11.0.2.0.NCFMIXM to Redmi Note 4 over-the-air (OTA), but Xiaomi hasn’t updated the Android Security patch.

As per report, the MIUI 11.0.2.0.NCFMIXM update for Redmi Note 4 weighs around 458MB in size. The update is based on Android 9 Pie, but the Android security patch is still almost a year old. It is shipping with December 2018 security patch.

In terms of changelog, the stable MIUI 11 update beings all new features such as Minimalistic Design, Blur App Previews, Quick Replies, Dynamic Sound Effects, Floating Calculator, Updated Mi File Manager, and more to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphones.

To recall, Xiaomi has already announced that it will withdraw software support for to its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and older devices. As part of the announcement made in April, the company stopped updates to the developer ROM for a number of Redmi smartphones. It revealed the affected devices include Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 series, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 3 SE, and Redmi 3S/3X.

Xiaomi stated that it “will have a program” for interested Xiaomi users who want to use the latest MIUI features. As part of this program, interested users will be able to beta test the stable version of the software before rolling it out to these Redmi devices. This likely means that these devices are still likely to receive MIUI 11 in the future though we will have to wait for the confirmation.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Price 9999 (Discontinued)
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core 2GHz processor
OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI 8
Display IPS display-5.5-inch-full HD (1920*1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 32 GB, 2 GB RAM
Rear Camera 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
Front Camera 5 MP with f/2.0 aperture
Battery 4100mAh battery

