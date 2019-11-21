Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is getting MIUI 11 update, the newest iteration of its custom skin for smartphones. The company had promised that Redmi Note 5 will get the update later this month. It seems the Chinese smartphone maker is delivering on that promise and has pushed out the update. Xiaomi MIUI 11 brings a number of changes including a redesigned user interface with minimalist interface. Other features being released as part of this new update include quick reply for messaging apps and new dynamic sound effects.

Alongside new features, the MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 5 also brings the October Android security patch. The update carries the build number MIUI v11.0.2.0 and is 493MB in size. A number of Redmi Note 5 users on the Mi India community forum have reported receiving this new update via the stable OTA channel. The update seems to be rolled out in a staged manner and will not be available to everyone at the same time. If you have a Redmi Note 5 then wait for the notification to arrive confirming available system update.

If you are yet to receive the update then wait for the next few days. The MIUI v11.0.2.0 is still based on Android Pie. Xiaomi has not confirmed whether Android 10 update will arrive for the device. If you have the smartphone then you can manually check for the update by going to Settings >> About phone >> System update >> Check for updates. The full changelog confirms introduction of a new UI tailored for full-screen devices. Xiaomi is decluttering the entire user experience with this new update.

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

The MIUI 11 update also brings dynamic tunes that automatically switches notification sounds. There is also a new feature called document preview where users can see preview of a document before actually opening it. Xiaomi has also been spotted testing ‘Sunlight Mode’ with MIUI which automatically changes brightness even if auto-brightness is disabled. There are also other new features such as reminder and early earthquake warning through a pop-up window.

