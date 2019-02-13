Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android 9 Pie port based on Android One program

The Redmi Note 5 Pro, launched last year in February, has been among Xiaomi’s top selling smartphones. And while it has been over seven months since Google released Android 9 Pie update, the smartphone has been stuck on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Xiaomi hasn’t mentioned when it plans to officially release the Pie update for the smartphone, but if you are adventurous enough, there are some custom ROMs that you can give a try.

If you head over to XDA Forums (forum.xda-developers.com/redmi-note-5-pro/development) there are some ROMs that you can choose from. These include the Pixel Experience, Havoc OS v 2.2, Resurrection Remix, and Liquid Remix among others. The latest one is the Android One port, which offers near stock Android experience, and you can get the ROM from here – bit.ly/2SLyABl.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 + 5 Pro Review

How to install the ROM on your Redmi Note 5 Pro

This being a custom ROM, you will need to unlock the bootloader of your Redmi Note 5 Pro, which you can do it by applying here – en.miui.com/unlock. Next, you will need to download Redwolf TWRP recovery and flash it. Once all this is done, download the latest custom ROM files from the above link to XDA page, and copy the ZIP file to the root directory of the SD card.

You will then have to reboot the phone in recovery mode, and then, wipe data and cache. Once done, navigate to the ZIP file, and click on install. After installation is complete, reboot your smartphone. It will take about 10 minutes to boot the system, and if everything is done right, your device will boot to the new OS.

Disclaimer: As this is a custom ROM, it is only meant for tinkerers. By flashing the ROM, you will lose the warranty of your smartphone. Do not install this on a phone that you use as a daily driver. A single mistake could potentially brick your device. Proceed at your own risk.