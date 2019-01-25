Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.0 based on Android Pie

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone in India early last year. The mid-ranger has since been succeeded by Redmi Note 6 Pro, and it’s all but confirmed that Redmi Note 7 Pro will be arriving soon. However, Redmi Note 5 Pro still remains a very good option if you’re in the market for a smartphone under Rs 15,000.

That said, Redmi Note 5 Pro, like most Xiaomi smartphones, comes with MIUI overlay baked on top of Android. While MIUI does offer some nifty features, it’s still not stock Android. And now that we’re on the topic of custom UI overlays, OnePlus’ OxygenOS is definitely one of the better ones out there. It’s almost stock, and the extra features make things even better. So, what if you could run OxygenOS on Redmi Note 5 Pro?

Yep, the folks at XDA Developers have managed to port OxygenOS 9.0 (based on Android Pie) to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. You can search for the ported ROM and flash it to your Redmi Note 5 Pro, in case you want to try it out. The steps are essentially the same as they are whenever flashing custom ROMs. After system, vendor, data, cache, and dalvik cache are wiped, custom vendor and ROM packages need to be flashed.

It goes without saying that the smartphone needs to have an unlocked bootloader before you can go ahead with the flashing process. OxygenOS build for Redmi Note 5 Pro already comes with Cam2API enabled, which means you can use ported version of Google Camera app (known as GCam) and get even better photos from the Redmi Note 5 Pro’s dual-lens rear camera setup.