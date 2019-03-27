Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 9.3.25 beta update brings Android 9 Pie with dark mode and game turbo

Xiaomi is currently rolling out a new MIUI Beta for its Redmi Note 5 Pro devices in the market. The new update brings the beta version to 9.3.25 along with a number of new additions. The highlight of the new update is the introduction of Android 9 Pie, the latest stable version of Android. If and when the stable version of the update rolls out to the users, it will be the second major Android upgrade that Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users will receive. The company launched the device back in 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2.

The company rolled out the Android 8.1 Oreo upgrade along with MIUI 9.5 last year. According to a report by MSP, the MIUI 10 beta update is also rolling out April Android security patch. In addition to the new operating system upgrade, the new beta version also brings a number of other changes including a system-wide dark mode and a game turbo mode. Talking about the dark mode, users will get proper, system-wide dark mode in this update and it will not be limited to select apps and settings.

Focusing on the Game Turbo mode, this will allow interested gamers to ensure that they are getting the best possible performance while gaming as possible from the smartphone. As previously reported, like other game-centric modes, the Game Turbo mode also works in a similar manner by allocating more CPU and GPU resources to the game that the user is playing. According to the report, this mode is available in the MIUI Security app.

Considering that this is a beta version of the update, these new features are currently only available to the beta testers. Once the testing is done and the bugs are fixed, it is likely that Xiaomi will roll out the stable version in coming weeks. The company has already rolled out new MIUI Global beta updates to its Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Redmi 6 devices at the beginning of the month.