Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro receiving camera bug fix via new MIUI 10 update

The new MIUI 10.2.1 is said to be rolling out to Xiaomi smartphones in batches.

  Published: January 4, 2019 8:55 AM IST
Xiaomi has started rolling out another MIUI 10 update to fix certain bugs on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The latest MIUI version brings several improvements along with a fix for a major issue with the camera application. As per update changelog, it will fix accidental camera burst capture issue on the Redmi Note 5 Pro’s camera app.

The latest MIUI version 10.2.1 also brings improvements and fix for a couple of issues with the file explorer in Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The update is said to be rolling out in batches, and it’ll take a while to reach everyone, TheAndroidSoul reports. If you haven’t received the notification for the software update then you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings -> Software Update.

Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more

Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more

It’s been some time since Xiaomi rolled out the latest MIUI 10 to Redmi Note 5 Pro, although it is still awaiting Android 9 Pie. The device initially came with Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box, but later got an upgrade to MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Recently, the smartphone was spotted running Android 9 Pie on Geekbench. This means that we might soon witness the latest Android OS on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has been the best-selling mid-range smartphone for company since its arrival in India. The smartphone was launched at Rs 13,999, and later the prices were increased by Rs 1,000. After several price changes, the handset recently got a permanent price cut.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch display with 1080×2160 pixels resolution, and a 77.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.0 sensor. The setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module. There is a 20-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, assisted by a LED flash. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

13999

Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core Processor
12 MP + 5 MP dual Camera
  Published Date: January 4, 2019 8:55 AM IST

