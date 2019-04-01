Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

After receiving its first Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.25 Global Beta ROM last week, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is now getting another version of the update with bugs fixes. The Chinese company has published the latest MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta ROM version for Redmi Note 5 Pro users on its official MIUI channel along with Recovery ROM and the Fastboot ROM.

The Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 for the Redmi Note 5 Pro is focused on bug fixes such as issues with the lock screen, password, PINs, battery indicator in the notification shade, and more. It also brings along the March 2019 Android security patch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users running beta version of the Android 9 Pie will be required to flash the latest MIUI 10 9.3.28 ROM, in case they need it. Xiaomi has detailed a step by step guide for the two methods – Recovery ROM and the Fastboot ROM. All users are required to take back up of their smartphone, as the manual side loading the ROM will wipe out all the data.

In terms of changes, the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta ROM fixes errors cropping up while entering passwords and PINs. Other improvements include fix for the issues with displaying notifications on the Lock screen, and adding passwords while transparent wallpapers are applied.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The company launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro back in 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2. It rolled out the Android 8.1 Oreo upgrade along with MIUI 9.5 last year. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has been the best-selling mid-range smartphone for company since its arrival in India. The smartphone was launched at Rs 13,999 and but it now retails at Rs 10,999. The company hasn’t discontinued the phone so far, even though the two successors, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro, have already taken over the market.