Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets another price cut; now starts at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi may have launched Redmi Note 6 Pro barely two months back, but its predecessor – Redmi Note 5 Pro – is still among the best mid-range smartphones you can buy today. That’s because the newer Redmi Note is largely an incremental upgrade over the previous one. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has always been a value-for-money smartphone, and now, it’s become an even better deal.

Xiaomi has officially slashed the prices of both configurations of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. While the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model is now priced at Rs 12,999 (after a price cut of Rs 1,000), the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant can be purchased for just Rs 13,999 (post a price cut of Rs 2,000). The company announced the price cut via a tweet, shortly after announcing that 1 crore units of Redmi Note 5 series devices had been sold so far. The discounted prices are valid across all online and offline channels that Redmi Note 5 Pro is sold through.

Launched early last year, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC. The mid-range smartphone features a 5.99-inch FullHD+ notchless display, with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is upgradeable to the latest Android Pie with MIUI 10 baked on top.

For imaging duties, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There’s also a 20-megapixel lens up front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone features all modern connectivity options, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.