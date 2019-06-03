comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting Android Pie-based MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

Multiple users have confirmed the rollout on their Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro phones, and noted that the MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update also bringing Android 9 Pie alongside a system-wide Dark Mode.

  Published: June 3, 2019 12:57 PM IST
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India. Multiple users have confirmed the rollout on their phones, and noted that the MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update also bringing Android 9 Pie alongside a system-wide Dark Mode.

The MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro is reportedly around 1.6GB in size. As per MIUI Forum members (via FoneArena), the update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro carries software version MIUI 10.3.1.0.PEIMIXM, whereas the Redmi 6 Pro software version is slightly different MIUI 10.3.2.0.PDMMIXM. These updates also include Android’s May 2019 security patch.

Similar to all previous Xiaomi updates, these stable MIUI 10.3 OTA will be pushed out in phases, which means it’ll take few days or weeks before the complete rollout to each Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro devices. units. In case you didn’t get the latest update OTA pushed for your Redmi Note smartphone, then you can head over to Settings -> About phone -> System Updates to check it manually.

In terms of changes in the Android 9 Pie MIUI 10.3, the standard Android Pie features and a gesture-based navigation system remains same as the Beta update. Additionally, the update brings face unlock support for installed apps and system-wide dark mode.

The company launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro back in 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2. It rolled out the Android 8.1 Oreo upgrade along with MIUI 9.5 last year. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has been the best-selling mid-range smartphone for company since its arrival in India. The smartphone was launched at Rs 13,999 and but it now retails at Rs 10,999. The company hasn’t discontinued the phone so far, even though the two successors, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro, have already taken over the market.

  Published Date: June 3, 2019 12:57 PM IST

