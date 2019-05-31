comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 receives Android 9 Pie with the latest MIUI 10.3.1 stable update

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5's new stable update with MIUI 10.3.1 version comes with Android 9 Pie. The update brings support for App Lock, Game Acceleration, voice wake-up feature and more.

xiaomi redmi note 5 india launch

Xiaomi has reportedly released a new update for its Redmi Note 5 device. The new stable update with MIUI 10.3.1 version comes with Android 9 Pie. At the moment, this update is available only in China. The Chinese company is expected to push the same update in the global markets soon. The update brings support for App Lock, Game Acceleration, voice wake-up feature and more.

The issue of calculator not working properly when Xiaoai is not turned on, and a few other problems have also been resolved. Now, Redmi Note 7 owners can use a variety of art watermark styles. The company has also added cloudy and hazy animations, and has optimized large font and screen density related issues, Gizchina reports. To recall, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 5 device in India back in February 2018.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 5 draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB storage. A hybrid SIM card slot is also present, allowing you to use two SIM cards, or one SIM card and a microSD card. In the camera department, Xiaomi has equipped the device with a single 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The setup is assisted by a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone bears a single 5-megapixel camera sensor, which is accompanied by an LED flash, for selfies. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. In addition to this, the Redmi Note 5 doesn’t offer support for fast charging. On the connectivity front, the handset has Bluetooth, dual-SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS among others.

Besides, Xiaomi recently launched a new Redmi Note phone, which is called Redmi Note 7S in India. It is basically a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 device. The latest device offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at the back.  the Redmi Note 7S is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. There is a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery, which also supports Quick Charge 4.

