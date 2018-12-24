Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

Xiaomi unveiled its budget Redmi Note 5 Pro earlier this year. The device ran Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box. Later, it got an upgrade to MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is still awaiting the latest Android Pie update.

Now, the wait seems to be over as the smartphone has been spotted running Android 9 Pie on Geekbench. This means that one might soon witness the latest Android OS on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Additionally, the Redmi Note 5 too is seen running the latest Android Pie OS.

Interestingly, a Snapdragon 660 SoC version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro has also been spotted on the benchmarking website. Both the Redmi units run on Snapdragon 636 chipset, so this version with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC is a first of its kind.

GizmoChina reported that “this doesn’t seem to be an error on Geekbench’s part as the base frequency matches those of other Snapdragon 660-powered devices such as the Mi 8 Lite and the Mi A2. However, its scores are lower.” Additionally, this version comes with the old Android Oreo, and 3GB of RAM.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch display with 1080×2160 pixels resolution, and a 77.4 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel f/2.0 sensor. The setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module. There is a 20-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, assisted by a LED flash. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.