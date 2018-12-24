comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

News

Apart from the Redmi smartphones running Android Pie, a Snapdragon 660 SoC version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro has also been spotted.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 10:52 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-5-pro

Xiaomi unveiled its budget Redmi Note 5 Pro earlier this year. The device ran Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box. Later, it got an upgrade to MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is still awaiting the latest Android Pie update.

Now, the wait seems to be over as the smartphone has been spotted running Android 9 Pie on Geekbench. This means that one might soon witness the latest Android OS on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Additionally, the Redmi Note 5 too is seen running the latest Android Pie OS.

Interestingly, a Snapdragon 660 SoC version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro has also been spotted on the benchmarking website. Both the Redmi units run on Snapdragon 636 chipset, so this version with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC is a first of its kind.

GizmoChina reported that “this doesn’t seem to be an error on Geekbench’s part as the base frequency matches those of other Snapdragon 660-powered devices such as the Mi 8 Lite and the Mi A2. However, its scores are lower.” Additionally, this version comes with the old Android Oreo, and 3GB of RAM.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch display with 1080×2160 pixels resolution, and a 77.4 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel f/2.0 sensor. The setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module. There is a 20-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, assisted by a LED flash. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

13999

Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core Processor
12 MP + 5 MP dual Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

2.6

9999

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
12 MP with 5-element lens, ƒ/2.2 aperture
  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 10:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December security patch rolling out with third-party camera error fix
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile for iOS and Android have festive skins on special discount
thumb-img
News
Dell Inspiron 5000 series laptops launched in India: Price, Specifications
thumb-img
News
Apple iPad mini 5 and 9.7-inch iPad to arrive with thin bezel design next year

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

Top 5 WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas 2018

In-flight mobile services may cost you Rs 700-1000 for two-hour journey

Suresh Prabhu to meet Apple leadership in Davos over India manufacturing plans

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 MIUI 10 update rolling out; brings many changes

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 MIUI 10 update rolling out; brings many changes

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 MIUI 10 update rolling out; brings many changes
Xiaomi Mi Play alleged hands-on video leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Play alleged hands-on video leaked
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Mi Pay Beta: How to register and get started

How To

Xiaomi Mi Pay Beta: How to register and get started

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi Play स्मार्टफोन का हैंड-ऑन वीडियो लीक, आज हो रहा है लॉन्च

Oppo R17 अमेजन पर आज से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ आने वाला कंपनी का पहला फोन है सैमसंग Galaxy A10

शाओमी Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

गूगल ने ई-मनी के लिए ईयू का लाइसेंस हासिल किया

News

Top 5 WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas 2018
News
Top 5 WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas 2018
In-flight mobile services may cost you Rs 700-1000 for two-hour journey

News

In-flight mobile services may cost you Rs 700-1000 for two-hour journey
Suresh Prabhu to meet Apple leadership in Davos over India manufacturing plans

News

Suresh Prabhu to meet Apple leadership in Davos over India manufacturing plans
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 MIUI 10 update rolling out; brings many changes

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 MIUI 10 update rolling out; brings many changes
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December security patch rolling out with third-party camera error fix

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December security patch rolling out with third-party camera error fix