Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India: All you need to know

The latest Redmi Note 6 Pro update is 565MB in size, and brings a new optimized UI design as well as a few nifty features. Read on to know more.

  Published: November 13, 2019 11:21 AM IST
Xiaomi has pushed the latest MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone too. The latest update bumps up the software version number to MIUI 11.0.1.0.PEKMIXM. The update is 565MB in size, and brings a new optimized UI design as well as a few nifty features. With the new MIUI 11 update, you get a Floating Calculator, dynamic sounds, and an updated Mi File Manager.

Mi users can now check their files as thumbnails, and also view them without any additional app support. “You will also be able to perform essential actions on your documents with this addition,” Xiaomi said. The update also includes Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel and more. It also brings an Android security patch for the month of October.

A few Redmi Note 6 Pro users have reported that the new MIUI 11 update has reached their devices. The update is expected to hit a broader number of devices soon. You can check whether your Redmi Note 6 Pro has received the update or not by heading over to Settings > About phone > System update. To recall, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 6 Pro in India in 2018. The handset made its debut with MIUI 10 on top of Android 8 Oreo. The company later updated it to Android 9 Pie OS.

Apart from the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 have also received the same update. “We have started #MIUI11 rollout for #Redmi8A and #Redmi8. It’s a batch-wise roll out and we are trying extra hard to ensure that all users get the update very soon,” Xiaomi said. Besides, starting from November 13, phones like Redmi 7A, 8, 8A, and Note 8 are expected to receive the new update. The recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro will also receive the MIUI 11 update between December 18 and December 26.

