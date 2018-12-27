Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 accidentally listed on Flipkart

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro as the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro last month. The smartphone comes with a notched display and updated quad camera setup, but uses the same Snapdragon 636 chipset found on its predecessor. However, if a new listing is anything to go by then the device could soon get a more powerful variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

By switching to Snapdragon 660 SoC, Xiaomi will be able to better compete with Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Realme 2 Pro, which are powered by Snapdragon 660 chipsets. The smartphone was listed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC by Indian retailer Flipkart during its Mobiles Bonanza sale. The listing was first spotted by leakster Ishan Agarwal, and Flipkart immediately corrected it. It seems that the mistake happened because of the person designing templates for the e-commerce platform.

Interestingly, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 has been spotted on benchmark platforms and the listing only adds fuel to the fact that the Chinese smartphone might be testing the device. While Flipkart was quick to correct the mistake, there has been no statement from either the e-commerce company or the Chinese manufacturer about the error.

.@Flipkart just made a small error (thanks to who informed me about it) I guess which needs to be fixed fast. But yeah, we all wanted SD660 on Redmi Note6 Pro right?! But then why would anyone buy the Mi A2! @XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia

link: https://t.co/XFmK8wSAL8 pic.twitter.com/S0twIlCL2u — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 27, 2018

With the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi is competing with Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, which was launched early this month and the Realme 2 Pro. Both the devices are powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and are priced from Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by Snapdragon 636 and is priced from Rs 13,999. A look at Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale microsite shows that the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is listed with latest Snapdragon 660, a caption used on the Redmi Note 6 Pro as well. This suggests that it was a mistake and there is no such device in the works.

To recall, the Redmi Note 6 Pro from Xiaomi features a 6.26-inch notched display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone offers dual camera setup on the front as well as rear. There is a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, and a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel front camera. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant retails for Rs 15,999.