Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro's MIUI 10 Global Beta based on Android Pie brings March security patch

Xiaomi is expected to release MIUI 10 based on Android Pie for the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Y2.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 1:17 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the first quad camera smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, is finally getting the taste of Android 9 Pie. The smartphone was launched late last year with MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the company started beta program last month where it recruited users to test the Android Pie based custom user interface. Now, the company has started the roll out of MIUI 10 Global Beta version 9.3.11 for Redmi Note 6 Pro, which brings security patch for the month of May on top of Android Pie.

The information about the release of MIUI 10 Global Beta version 9.3.11 for Redmi Note 6 Pro was found on MIUI forum. The update is an MIUI Global Nightly Beta, meaning it is only available for closed beta testers only. The version also suggests that Xiaomi is inching closer to releasing the final version of Android 9 Pie update for the Redmi Note 6 Pro. In case you don’t wait for the official update, you can download the zip file and manually flash the ROM using the updated method.

The MIUI 10 update based on Android 9 Pie is not going to be limited to the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The update is also likely to be pushed out to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and the Redmi Y2. All these devices are tipped to run the latest version of Android Pie in the coming months. The real question being that whether Android Pie can even be called as newest version since Google is rumored to drop the Android Q beta for its Pixel and few other devices this week.

Xiaomi has constantly said that it does not look at the base version of Android on its devices. The company often tends to bring the newest features from Android release to MIUI without affecting the core of the operating system. It needs to be seen whether Android Pie reaches Xiaomi devices such as the Redmi Note 6 Pro at the same time as that of release of Android Q for Google’s own Pixel devices. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is a best-selling smartphone for Xiaomi in India and it recently received a price cut and sells for Rs 11,999 in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

2.33

13999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
