Redmi Note 7 with 128GB storage could launch this week in China

Xiaomi’s Product Director Wang Teng Thomas has claimed through his Weibo account that there will be good news related to Redmi Note 7 this week in China. Soon after the launch of the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi CEO Lin Bin had run a poll to find out which variant of the Redmi Note 7 could be more popular. Apart from the existing RAM and storage editions of the phone, unreleased variants such as 4GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage were also included in the poll. It appears that either of the two model could be announced this week.

The poll had included different variants of the Redmi Note 7 with their price tags. The 3GB RAM+32GB variant is priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,500), 4GB RAM+64GB variant is priced at RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,600), and the 4GB RAM+64GB variant is priced at RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,750). Along with these the poll had revealed that the unannounced 4GB RAM+128GB variant will be priced at RMB 1,499, while the 6GB RAM+128GB variant is priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,850).

Interestingly, the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage had received the highest voting. The second and third most popular devices featured 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage respectively. Around a week ago, China’s TENAA had certified the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7. This indicates that Redmi may introduce this new variant later this week in the home market.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

China will also see the unveiling of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the coming month. Instead of the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48-megapixel camera sensor found on the Redmi Note 7, the Pro variant will boast a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel camera. Moreover, it is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, instead of Snapdragon 660.

Redmi India has also started teasing the arrival of Redmi Note 7. Speculations are rife that India will be receiving Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go phones alongside the Redmi Note 7. With only few days remaining in this month, it appears these smartphones will be made official in February in India.