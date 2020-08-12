comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7S, and 7 Pro get Android 10 | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7S, and 7 Pro get Android 10 upgrade; everything we know

Just hours before the MIUI 12 launch, the company is also rolling out some long-pending updates for its devices. Let’s check out the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7S, and 7 Pro Android 10 upgrades here.

  Published: August 12, 2020 11:08 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

Xiaomi just announced that it is planning to officially launch the MIUI 12 upgrade on August 12 in India. Just hours before the MIUI 12 launch, the company is also rolling out some long-pending updates for its devices. According to a new report, the company just rolled out the Android 10 upgrade for a number of Redmi-branded devices. These devices include the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and the Note 7 Pro. The report also noted that Xiaomi rolled out the OS upgrade as part of a new build under MIUI 11. Let’s check out the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7S, and 7 Pro upgrades here. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12: Here is all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Android 10 update out in India; details

According to reports from PiunikaWeb, the company is rolling out the much anticipated Android 10 report in a phased manner. This means that all Note 7, 7S, and 7 Pro users will get the update in the coming weeks. It also means that they may have to way for months, if not weeks for the much anticipated MIUI 12 update. The reports also noted that the company has already rolled out the Android 10 upgrade in China. In addition to the Android 10 upgrade, Note 7 and 7S are also getting the August 2020 Android security patch. Talking about the Redmi Note 7 Pro, we are only getting the July 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120x zoom, Snapdragon 865 and 120W fast charging

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Inspecting the upgrades closely, the latest MIUI 11 builds feature the version number V11.0.3.0.QFGINXM on Note 7 and 7S. In the meantime, Note 7 Pro users will get the build with version number V11.0.2.0.QFHINXM. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 11 update for Redmi 8 and 8A

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12: Here is all you need to know

The report noted that the latest builds are part of the “Stable Beta” type. If the initial batch of users doesn’t find any system breaking bugs, the upgrade will roll out to all the users. It is likely that Android 10 will be the last Android version upgrade for these devices. However, the company will continue to roll out MIUI version upgrades for the near future.

  Published Date: August 12, 2020 11:08 AM IST

