Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident

The highlight of the budget device is its 48-megapixel rear primary camera and Snapdragon 660 chipset.

  Published: January 18, 2019 4:03 PM IST
Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 7 earlier this month. It is the first smartphone from the new Redmi sub-brand. After the smartphone went on sale in China, the company announced that it sold all the units within 8 minutes and 36 seconds. During the second flash sale, all the units were out-of-the-stock within minutes. Additionally, over 410,000 users registered on JD.com to get the Redmi Note 7; however, due to an unfortunate accident in the production line, Xiaomi delayed the deliveries.

“The company’s executives revealed through Weibo that the company faced the problem of delayed deliveries because of an accident in the production line. However, the company reaffirmed that the issue has been resolved and the deliveries will be made within the specified time of seven days,” Gizmochina reports.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch notched display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports 450-nits brightness, and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset under the hood. The handset comes with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs on the latest MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The highlight of the budget device is its camera. It bears a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The setup comes with artificial intelligence tech baked-in. There is a 13-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. The front camera is also equipped with an AI Smart Beauty feature. For security, there is an AI-based Face Unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a large enough 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. The handset ships with an 18W charger. Lastly, the smartphone offers a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster.

  Published Date: January 18, 2019 4:03 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Republic Day सेल 20 जनवरी से होगी शुरू: लैपटॉप से लेकर इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

शाओमी रेडमी 6A और रेडमी 6 को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

शाओमी ने PUBG को टक्कर देने के लिए पेश किया सर्वाइवल गेम, ऐसे करेें डाउनलोड

Moto G7 गीकबेंच पर स्नैपड्रैगन 660 चिपसेट के साथ हुआ लिस्ट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

11 रुपये में रेडमी नोट 6 प्रो खरीदने वाले मैसेज पर शाओमी ने दिया यह बयान

