Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

Xiaomi is planning to launch the much anticipated Redmi Note 7 in the Indian market in a launch event scheduled for February 12. The company has already launched the device in the Chinese market last month so we already know what to expect from the launch in terms of the specifications. In addition to Redmi Note 7, it is also likely that the company will also bring its recently launched Android Go-powered device, the Xiaomi Redmi Go to India. The company is expected to launch both the device along with Mi Sports Shoes. However, weeks before the scheduled launch, new information about the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go has leaked out on the internet.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, we know the details about the storage and RAM variants along with the different colors for the Note 7 and Redmi Go that the company is planning to launch in India. The report noted that Xiaomi will launch Redmi Go with 1GB RAM and 8GB RAM in three colors including Black, Blue, and Red. Similar to Redmi Go, Redmi Note 7 is also likely to be available in three colors including Black, Blue, and Red.

It is worth noting that the Redmi Note 7 will come in shiny gradient finish as we saw in the Chinese versions of the device instead of the somewhat clean single color finish that we saw in Redmi Go. The company will launch two RAM and storage variants for the Redmi Note 7 where the base model will pack 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage while the other model will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

To recap the specifications of the device, the Redmi Go will sport a 5-inch screen with HD resolution while running on Snapdragon 425. Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The device will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery out of the box while running Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition.

Redmi Note 7 will come with a 6.3-inch screen with FHD+ resolution and waterdrop styled notch. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC while sporting a rear dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel camera sensor for depth sensing. The front comes with a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. the device comes with a USB Type-C port while running on a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology. On the software side of things, the device will run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box.