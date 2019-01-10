comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone under the new separate Redmi brand, and it comes with a 48-megapixel camera.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 1:46 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi note 7 lead

Xiaomi announced that it is making Redmi a separate brand early this month and now, at an event in China, the company has announced the first device under the independent brand. Redmi Note 7 will be the first device to arrive under the independent brand, and one of the most distinct parts of this smartphone is the lack of Mi branding. Instead of the Mi branding, there is now a Redmi branding on the back of the device. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun says this is a new step for the company, which is looking to capitalize on the familiarity and success of its Redmi brand in developing markets.

At the event, Xiaomi announced that William Lu, a former President and CEO of Gionee, will join the company as Vice President of Xiaomi Group and will serve as general manager of Redmi brand in China. The official announcement comes after multiple leaks and teasers including an official video from its CEO. While initial leaks alleged that the device could be Redmi Pro 2, the company has now confirmed that the device is the Redmi Note 7. The two things going in favor of the smartphone is the 48-megapixel rear camera and Snapdragon 660 mobile platform.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Price in China

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 7 in three different storage variants with the base model starting at RMB 999 (around Rs 10,400) in China. This model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at RMB 1,199 (around Rs 12,500) while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at RMB 1,399 (around Rs 14,500).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7 is the first Redmi smartphone to feature a glass back, a waterdrop notch, and uses a 2.5D glass on the front as well as rear. It features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is an octa-core processor fabricated using 14nm process with Kryo 260 cores and Adreno 512 GPU.

Apart from design, the Redmi Note 7 is also the first budget device to come with a 48-megapixel camera. On the back, there is a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The sensor here is different from the Sony IMX586 sensor seen on the Honor View20. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel single shooter for selfies. The camera app on the Redmi Note 7 is loaded with AI features like scene recognition, AI portrait mode and AI beauty mode.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hands-On

The Redmi Note 7 also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and will be available in blue, gold and twilight black color options. The smartphone offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port and even has a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports QuickCharge 4.0. There is no word on its availability just yet but expect the smartphone to launch in India and other emerging markets soon.

