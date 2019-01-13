Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with water-sealed ports and buttons: Lei Jun reveals

A couple of days back, Xiaomi launched its affordable Redmi Note 7 with a massive 48-megapixel back camera. While the official announcement covered major highlights, it missed an important upgrade. The Redmi Note 7 has water-sealed ports and buttons, which has now been revealed by the CEO, Lei Jun.

In a separate video on Weibo, Jun announced that the engineering team put a lot of effort to design and as a result the Redmi Note 7 features watertight seals for all the weak points of the handset like loudspeaker, the SIM card tray, USB-C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack, the buttons (power and volume keys) and around camera module (via GSMArena).

Having said that, the Redmi Note 7 isn’t IP-certified. It is somewhat close to being splash proof. The company claims Redmi Note 7 has gone through the same quality tests as Xiaomi’s flagship models. It will come with an extended warranty period of up to 18 months in China, instead of 12 months.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China under its newly created brand ‘Redmi’. The brand Redmi will be an independent brand while separating it from the Xiaomi’s Mi lineup. As per Lei Jun, the decision of sub-brand is taken to make sure Xiaomi gives more attention to the Redmi brand.

The new Redmi Note 7 can be considered as a huge update from Redmi Note 6 Pro in terms of camera, refreshed design and more. Here are the top five features that make Redmi Note 7 a total value for money phone.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 in China starts at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). There are two other variants of the Redmi Note 7, with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. These are priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) and CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000), respectively. These will go on sale in China from January 15.