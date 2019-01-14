Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests

Just days after the launch of the latest Redmi smartphone in the market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, a number of reports about its durability have surfaced on the internet. One of the most prominent ones is the conventional drop test where the device is attached to a mechanical arm and then thrown on the ground with a considerable amount of force. According to a video posted about the test on the internet, the device passes the drop test with flying colors without any damage to the body or the screen. The likely reason for this result may be the presence of fifth generation Corning Gorilla Glass panel that was used on top of the display.

The video of the test was initially spotted by the Chinese news website, MyDrivers and this video was shared by Xiaomi CEO and Founder Lei Jun on his official Weibo account. In addition to this, Jun also posted yet another video for a test while referring to the test as “Rolling test” where the device is locked in a transparent cubicle and then the box is rotated to simulate the tumbling of the device. The device passed this rolling test as well indicating that it indeed is quite tough.

Jun went ahead and also announced that the company will offer a warranty of 18 months for its Redmi Note 7 users instead of the usual warranty period of 12 months. This indicates that the company has considerable confidence in the quality of its product.

According to the caption of the video teasers and announcements, the company also revealed that researchers who worked on the Research and Development of the device created a protective treatment for the edges of the screen with the help of a 0.8mm glass to match the center of the display.