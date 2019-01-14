comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests

News

Jun also announced that Xiaomi will offer a warranty of 18 months for its Redmi Note 7 users in China.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 11:12 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi note 7 lead

Just days after the launch of the latest Redmi smartphone in the market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, a number of reports about its durability have surfaced on the internet. One of the most prominent ones is the conventional drop test where the device is attached to a mechanical arm and then thrown on the ground with a considerable amount of force. According to a video posted about the test on the internet, the device passes the drop test with flying colors without any damage to the body or the screen. The likely reason for this result may be the presence of fifth generation Corning Gorilla Glass panel that was used on top of the display.

The video of the test was initially spotted by the Chinese news website, MyDrivers and this video was shared by Xiaomi CEO and Founder Lei Jun on his official Weibo account. In addition to this, Jun also posted yet another video for a test while referring to the test as “Rolling test” where the device is locked in a transparent cubicle and then the box is rotated to simulate the tumbling of the device. The device passed this rolling test as well indicating that it indeed is quite tough.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Jun went ahead and also announced that the company will offer a warranty of 18 months for its Redmi Note 7 users instead of the usual warranty period of 12 months. This indicates that the company has considerable confidence in the quality of its product.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with water-sealed ports and buttons: Lei Jun reveals

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with water-sealed ports and buttons: Lei Jun reveals

According to the caption of the video teasers and announcements, the company also revealed that researchers who worked on the Research and Development of the device created a protective treatment for the edges of the screen with the help of a 0.8mm glass to match the center of the display.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 11:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Value of UPI transactions posts over 7-fold rise in 2018
thumb-img
News
Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be available for sale through offline channels with a price cut of Rs 400 in India
thumb-img
Gaming
12 more professional PUBG players have been banned for hacking

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Sony to restructure its mobile division: Report

Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland on spying charges

Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28

Value of UPI transactions posts over 7-fold rise in 2018

Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests
Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review
Xiaomi starts Android Pie beta program for select Redmi smartphones

News

Xiaomi starts Android Pie beta program for select Redmi smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with water-sealed ports and buttons: Lei Jun reveals

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with water-sealed ports and buttons: Lei Jun reveals
Flipkart Sankranti Special sale from January 12 to 15: Offers, discounts and more

Deals

Flipkart Sankranti Special sale from January 12 to 15: Offers, discounts and more

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 9 PureView और Nokia 6.2 MWC 2019 में हो सकते हैं पेश

वनप्लस 7 की तस्वीर हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, दिया जा सकता है स्लाइडर कैमरा डिजाइन

KaiOS ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर बेस्ड नए फोन को जल्द लॉन्च करेगी HMD Global!

शाओमी ने कहा रेडमी Note 7 में दिए गए हैं वाटर-सील्ड पोर्ट और बटन

Nokia 5.1 Plus कल से ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर होगा उपलब्ध, कीमत में भी हुई कटौती

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests
Asus ROG Phone with Android 9 Pie spotted in benchmark

News

Asus ROG Phone with Android 9 Pie spotted in benchmark
Sony to restructure its mobile division: Report

News

Sony to restructure its mobile division: Report
Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland on spying charges

News

Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland on spying charges
Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28

News

Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28