comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 7 put through another durability test, this time used as a cutting board
News

Redmi Note 7 put through another durability test, this time used as a cutting board

News

The sturdy Redmi Note 7 was earlier thrown down the stairs and was also used as skates.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 5:06 PM IST
redmi note 7 fruit ninja

Xiaomi recently introduced its new “Redmi” sub-brand in China, and the Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone to launch under the brand. The smartphone has created a lot of buzz as it sports a 48-megapixel rear camera, and carries an affordable price tag. But it has been in the news for being a rugged smartphone that has already been put through a lot of stress test, which includes smashing walnuts, rolling down the stairs, and more.

Now, in the latest video, we can see the company’s CEO Lu Weibing take marketing to a whole new level where the smartphone was used as a cutting board for fruits. Weibing chopped a kiwi, banana and apple over the Redmi Note 7, and the Gorilla Glass stayed intact even after the blade hit the screen a few times.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Fruit Ninja

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

The smartphone features a glass back, a screen with waterdrop notch, and uses a 2.5D glass on the front as well as rear. It flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD display with FHD+ display running at a resolution of 2340×1080pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is an octa-core processor fabricated using 14nm process, and features Kryo 260 cores paired with Adreno 512 GPU.

Redmi Note 7: Top 5 features

Also Read

Redmi Note 7: Top 5 features

The Redmi Note 7 is also the first budget device to come with a 48-megapixel camera. On the back, there is a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The sensor here is different from the Sony IMX586 sensor seen on the Honor View20.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with water-sealed ports and buttons: Lei Jun reveals

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with water-sealed ports and buttons: Lei Jun reveals

At the front, there is a 13-megapixel single shooter for selfies. The camera app on the Redmi Note 7 is loaded with AI features like scene recognition, AI portrait mode and AI beauty mode. The smartphone offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port and even has a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports QuickCharge 4.0.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 5:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
thumb-img
News
Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support
thumb-img
News
LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G availability leaked

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board

Apple's future iPhones and Watches might save you from deadly gas, patent reveals

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board

News

Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0

News

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0
Amazon TV Day Parade offers end today: Up to 50% off and more on Mi LED TV, Panasonic, CloudWalker

Deals

Amazon TV Day Parade offers end today: Up to 50% off and more on Mi LED TV, Panasonic, CloudWalker
Xiaomi Redmi Go render and specifications leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go render and specifications leaked

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक इस ऐप को कर रहा है बंद, जल्द कर लें अपनी फोटो सेव

Realme C1 का नया वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फ्लिपकार्ट पर टीजर हुआ पोस्ट

MWC 2019 में LG पेश करेगा 5G स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगी 4,000mAh बैटरी

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी A9 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया 479 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, 84 दिनों तक डेली मिलेगा 1.6GB डाटा

News

Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board
News
Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board
Apple's future iPhones and Watches might save you from deadly gas, patent reveals

News

Apple's future iPhones and Watches might save you from deadly gas, patent reveals
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

News

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

News

Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support
Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report

News

Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report