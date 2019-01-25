Redmi Note 7 put through another durability test, this time used as a cutting board

Xiaomi recently introduced its new “Redmi” sub-brand in China, and the Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone to launch under the brand. The smartphone has created a lot of buzz as it sports a 48-megapixel rear camera, and carries an affordable price tag. But it has been in the news for being a rugged smartphone that has already been put through a lot of stress test, which includes smashing walnuts, rolling down the stairs, and more.

Now, in the latest video, we can see the company’s CEO Lu Weibing take marketing to a whole new level where the smartphone was used as a cutting board for fruits. Weibing chopped a kiwi, banana and apple over the Redmi Note 7, and the Gorilla Glass stayed intact even after the blade hit the screen a few times.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Fruit Ninja

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

The smartphone features a glass back, a screen with waterdrop notch, and uses a 2.5D glass on the front as well as rear. It flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD display with FHD+ display running at a resolution of 2340×1080pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is an octa-core processor fabricated using 14nm process, and features Kryo 260 cores paired with Adreno 512 GPU.

The Redmi Note 7 is also the first budget device to come with a 48-megapixel camera. On the back, there is a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The sensor here is different from the Sony IMX586 sensor seen on the Honor View20.

At the front, there is a 13-megapixel single shooter for selfies. The camera app on the Redmi Note 7 is loaded with AI features like scene recognition, AI portrait mode and AI beauty mode. The smartphone offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port and even has a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports QuickCharge 4.0.