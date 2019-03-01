comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

The Redmi Note 7 from Xiaomi doesn’t seem to be as solid as the company claims.

  Published: March 1, 2019 10:03 AM IST
The Redmi Note 7 has been one of the highly anticipated affordable smartphones from Xiaomi as it brings a number of improvements over the predecessor while maintaining under Rs 10,000 price tag. Soon after the China launch, the company had been posting videos where the Redmi Note 7 was thrown down the stairs, used as skates, cutting board, and also used for smashing walnuts. While the smartphone survived those tests, it failed the real-life bend and durability test.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything is well known for putting the latest smartphones through a number of durability tests, and in the latest video, he put the Redmi Note 7 through the paces. The test revealed some weak spots around the power key and next to SIM tray. The plastic frame is weak too, and if you happen to keep the phone in your back pocket, and sit on it, the device might accidentally bend making the display useless.

The back of the smartphone is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, along with an extra layer. However, even that didn’t help the glass from shattering into pieces. The Redmi Note 7 comes with water repellent coating, and the SIM card tray has a rubber seal to ensure the water doesn’t go inside and damage the internal components. Here, the YouTuber pointed out that the rubber seal is quite flimsy and snapped while ejecting the SIM tray. You’ll need to be careful when removing or replacing the SIM card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4,00mAh battery and more. It runs Android Pie OS out of the box with MIUI skin on top. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting March 6.

