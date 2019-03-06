Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Last week, Xiaomi finally launched the Redmi Note 7 in India and today the smartphone is all set to go on first sale. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com/in, and the flash sale will begin at 12:00PM. The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its refreshed design featuring a glass back, dot notch display and dual-rear camera setup. The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999.

Reliance Jio is offering buyers with double data benefit on Rs 398 recharge, which gives customers 4GB of daily data for 70 days. Additionally, buyers can get a total of 1120GB double data for 280 days (four recharges of Rs 398) for Rs 1,592. Users can also get cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,400 in the MyJio app with Rs 299 recharge. Airtel is also offering double data on Rs 249 recharge, which comes with only 28 days validity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and it comes with waterdrop-like notch which houses the front camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor to add DSLR like bokeh effects to your photos. The camera comes with PDAF, HDR, EIS, and 1080p video recording capabilities. Xiaomi has also added super night scene mode to help you capture better photos in low-light.

Up front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android Pie OS with MIUI skin on top. The phone is available in three colors: Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.