Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it plans on launching its Redmi Note 7 smartphone in India on February 28. Just days ahead of the official launch, a dedicated ‘Notify Me’ page on Flipkart has gone live. Besides the Notify Me button, the dedicated page also highlights some of the important features of the Redmi Note 7. These features include the 48-megapixel camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, the design, durability, splash resistance, and the impressive battery life. These teasers don’t go into the details, but we already know everything about the device since Xiaomi has already launched the device in China.

Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch FullHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. If reports are to believed, Xiaomi is only likely to launch two variants in India – 32GB+3GB RAM and 64GB+4GB RAM.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging technology. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock feature. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port, and even a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 expected India prices

In China, the 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 7 is available for RMB 999 (around Rs 10,400), while the one with 4GB of RAM priced at RMB 1,199 (around Rs 12,500). Prices in India are expected to be more or less similar.