comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch
News

Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch

News

A ‘Notify Me’ page for the Redmi Note 7 has gone live on Flipkart.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 4:17 PM IST
redmi-note-7-flipkart-teaser-page

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it plans on launching its Redmi Note 7 smartphone in India on February 28. Just days ahead of the official launch, a dedicated ‘Notify Me’ page on Flipkart has gone live. Besides the Notify Me button, the dedicated page also highlights some of the important features of the Redmi Note 7. These features include the 48-megapixel camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, the design, durability, splash resistance, and the impressive battery life. These teasers don’t go into the details, but we already know everything about the device since Xiaomi has already launched the device in China.

Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch FullHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. If reports are to believed, Xiaomi is only likely to launch two variants in India – 32GB+3GB RAM and 64GB+4GB RAM.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging technology. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock feature. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port, and even a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 expected India prices

In China, the 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 7 is available for RMB 999 (around Rs 10,400), while the one with 4GB of RAM priced at RMB 1,199 (around Rs 12,500). Prices in India are expected to be more or less similar.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 4:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
thumb-img
Gaming
Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG

Editor's Pick

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
News
Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

News

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

News

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Gaming

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Realme 3 launch in India teased

News

Realme 3 launch in India teased

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

Realme 3 launch in India teased

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi smart TVs

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones
Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design

News

Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो के सबब्रांड iQOO ने टीजर जारी कर बताई अपने पहले फोन की खूबियां, ये हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस 

एयटेल अपने इन ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स पर दे रहा है 1,000जीबी फ्री डाटा

हुवावे P30 की लॉन्च डेट का हुआ खुलासा, MWC 2019 में नहीं पेरिस में होगा लॉन्च

Nokia 8.1 और 7.1 पर इन दो स्टोर्स में मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील

PUBG के लिए एक शख्स ने अपनी होने वाली पत्नी के भाई पर चाकू से किया हमला

News

Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch
News
Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch
Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

News

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

News

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups
Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

News

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot
Realme 3 launch in India teased

News

Realme 3 launch in India teased