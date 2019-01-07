Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with Snapdragon 660 spotted on Geekbench; leaked poster shows waterdrop notch

It’s been less than two months since Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in India. A mid-range smartphone, Redmi Note 6 Pro is an incremental upgrade over the hugely-popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, which Xiaomi launched earlier in 2018. However, it seems that the next entrant in the Redmi Note lineup is going to be quite something.

A smartphone bearing model name Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has surfaced on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing mentions the smartphone with scores of 1,462 (single-core), and 4,556 (multi-core), as well as Android Pie (most likely with MIUI 10 baked on top) on-board. However, what’s particularly noteworthy is the chipset.

According to Geekbench’s listing, Redmi Note 7 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 under the hood. If that’s indeed the silicon Xiaomi has chosen for the smartphone, then Redmi Note 7 will be significantly more powerful than its predecessor(s) – Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro – which are both powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. The listing also shows the smartphone as having (at least) 6GB of RAM.

That’s not all. A poster allegedly showing Redmi Note 7 has leaked on Slashleaks, and it all but confirms that the smartphone will have a funky ‘waterdrop’ notch. The poster also highlights four gradient-style colors of the smartphone, along with glossy back panels. It even mentions January 10 as the date on which Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be made official.

Xiaomi clearly has big plans for the Redmi series, since it’s been instrumental in the Chinese company’s rapid rise as one of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers. In fact, just last week, Xiaomi made Redmi a separate sub-brand, similar to Huawei’s Honor and Oppo’s Realme. It seems that Redmi Note 7 will be the first smartphone to launch under the now-separate Redmi brand.