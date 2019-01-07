comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with Snapdragon 660 spotted on Geekbench; leaked poster shows waterdrop notch
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with Snapdragon 660 spotted on Geekbench; leaked poster shows waterdrop notch

News

The mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi will be launched on January 10.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 3:07 PM IST
redmi-series-logo

Image Credit: Xiaomi

It’s been less than two months since Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in India. A mid-range smartphone, Redmi Note 6 Pro is an incremental upgrade over the hugely-popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, which Xiaomi launched earlier in 2018. However, it seems that the next entrant in the Redmi Note lineup is going to be quite something.

A smartphone bearing model name Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has surfaced on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing mentions the smartphone with scores of 1,462 (single-core), and 4,556 (multi-core), as well as Android Pie (most likely with MIUI 10 baked on top) on-board. However, what’s particularly noteworthy is the chipset.

According to Geekbench’s listing, Redmi Note 7 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 under the hood. If that’s indeed the silicon Xiaomi has chosen for the smartphone, then Redmi Note 7 will be significantly more powerful than its predecessor(s) – Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro – which are both powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. The listing also shows the smartphone as having (at least) 6GB of RAM.

Image Credit: Slashleaks

That’s not all. A poster allegedly showing Redmi Note 7 has leaked on Slashleaks, and it all but confirms that the smartphone will have a funky ‘waterdrop’ notch. The poster also highlights four gradient-style colors of the smartphone, along with glossy back panels. It even mentions January 10 as the date on which Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be made official.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi clearly has big plans for the Redmi series, since it’s been instrumental in the Chinese company’s rapid rise as one of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers. In fact, just last week, Xiaomi made Redmi a separate sub-brand, similar to Huawei’s Honor and Oppo’s Realme. It seems that Redmi Note 7 will be the first smartphone to launch under the now-separate Redmi brand.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 3:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign
thumb-img
Gaming
Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve
thumb-img
News
Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10
thumb-img
News
Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Honor View20 India launch on January 29

Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch
Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

News

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10
Xiaomi's MIUI camera app to soon get new features

News

Xiaomi's MIUI camera app to soon get new features
Xiaomi Mi A2 price slashed in India

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 price slashed in India
Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group

News

Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, अब मिलेगा 13,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर

OnePlus 3 और 3T को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉिइड 9 पाई अपडेट

रिलायंस जियो ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया JioBrowser, गूगल को मिलेगी टक्कर

शाओमी ने Poco F1 के लिए पेश की दो नई कस्टम स्किन, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

Realme Yo! Days Sale आज से शुरू, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक के साथ स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर ईयरफोन मिल रहे हैं फ्री

News

Honor View20 India launch on January 29
News
Honor View20 India launch on January 29
Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops

News

Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch
Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

News

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report
Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

News

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10