comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

News

Xiaomi has shipped the MIUI 10.2.7.0 Stable version to Redmi Note 7 devices in India.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 10:31 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7-india-bgr1

When Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in India, it had announced that both devices will get dedicated ‘Night’ mode in the camera app through an update later this month. Now, the update has arrived for the Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi has shipped the MIUI 10.2.7.0 Stable version to Redmi Note 7 devices in India. The update carries Night mode in the camera app, notes MIUI Forum thread (spotted by GSMArena). The Chinese company has so far held two flash sales for the Redmi Note 7 and one sale for the Note 7 Pro. Both smartphones were shipped without the Night mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 12MP camera launched in India at Rs 9,999; all you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 12MP camera launched in India at Rs 9,999; all you need to know

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched late last month in India, and sales started this month from March 6. The smartphone which comes with 48-megapixel rear camera setup in China, didn’t carry the same setup in India. The Redmi Note 7 Indian variant comes with 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel depth sensor combination.

The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant in India. Additionally, the Redmi Note 7 comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs 11,999. These are being made available online through Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com. It will be available in three colors: Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display, waterdrop-like notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with up to 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its 12-megapixel camera in the dual-rear setup. The other sensor is of 2-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture. Additionally, it gets PDAF, HDR, EIS, 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode.

The front of the device gets a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 10:31 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Android Q Beta is official
News
Android Q Beta is official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices

How To

How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

News

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Nokia 9 PureView update promises major camera fixes

Android Q Beta is official

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20
SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

News

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message
Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

Gaming

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

हिंदी समाचार

घंटों तक शॉटडाउन रहा फेसबुक और इंटाग्राम, यूजर्स ने कुछ इस तरह की खिंचाई

एयरटेल ने अपने 398 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की 20 मार्च को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 को मिलने लगा अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होगा कैमरा

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा रिलायंस JioPhone 2 खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Nokia 9 PureView update promises major camera fixes
News
Nokia 9 PureView update promises major camera fixes
Android Q Beta is official

News

Android Q Beta is official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features
Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

News

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked