Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

When Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in India, it had announced that both devices will get dedicated ‘Night’ mode in the camera app through an update later this month. Now, the update has arrived for the Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi has shipped the MIUI 10.2.7.0 Stable version to Redmi Note 7 devices in India. The update carries Night mode in the camera app, notes MIUI Forum thread (spotted by GSMArena). The Chinese company has so far held two flash sales for the Redmi Note 7 and one sale for the Note 7 Pro. Both smartphones were shipped without the Night mode.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched late last month in India, and sales started this month from March 6. The smartphone which comes with 48-megapixel rear camera setup in China, didn’t carry the same setup in India. The Redmi Note 7 Indian variant comes with 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel depth sensor combination.

The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant in India. Additionally, the Redmi Note 7 comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs 11,999. These are being made available online through Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com. It will be available in three colors: Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display, waterdrop-like notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with up to 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its 12-megapixel camera in the dual-rear setup. The other sensor is of 2-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture. Additionally, it gets PDAF, HDR, EIS, 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode.

The front of the device gets a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.