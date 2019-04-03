comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 global shipments cross 4 million units

Xiaomi has achieved this milestone in just four months since the unveiling of the Redmi Note 7 series.

  • Published: April 3, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has been quite popular among buyers for offering competitive specifications and features at an aggressive price. The formula has worked wonders for Xiaomi, and the same seems to be the case with the latest Redmi Note 7 series as well.

Xiaomi’s global team has taken to Twitter for revealing a new milestone. The company announced that it has managed to ship over four million units of the Redmi Note 7 globally. It is unclear whether this number also includes Redmi Note 7 Pro units, but nonetheless the achievement is impressive.

It is worth remembering that Xiaomi unveiled its latest Redmi Note 7 series in January earlier this year. This means that the company managed to ship around 1.3 million units globally per month. Post its global unveiling, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India towards the end of February. The Redmi Note 7 is available in India in two variants – 32GB+3GB RAM model at Rs 9,999, and 64GB+4GB RAM model at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand is priced at Rs 13,999 (64GB+4GB RAM), and Rs 16,999 (128GB+6GB RAM).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with waterdrop notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Other features include a dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, 13-megapixel selfie camera up front, and connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

हिंदी समाचार

छत्तीसगढ़ में दो दोस्तों के बीच PUBG Mobile को लेकर हुआ बवाल, छात्र गिरफ्तार

Xiaomi ने Poco Launcher में दिया डार्क मोड का अपडेट, ऐसे करें ऑन

Apple OLED पैनल के साथ अधिक iPhones करेगी लॉन्च

सबसे बड़े Youtuber की जंग में PewDiePie ने फिर से पहली पोजिशन हासिल की

Asus Zenfone 6Z गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, लीक हुई ये मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशन

