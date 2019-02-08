Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

Xiaomi seems all set to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India. The smartphone was originally launched in China last month, and the Chinese company has been teasing the global launch for quite some time. The Redmi Note 7 comes from Xiaomi‘s newly created Redmi brand. The handset is a definite upgrade from Redmi Note 6 Pro in terms of camera (48-megpixel), and refreshed design to name a few.

Redmi Note 7 highlight

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its 48-megapixel sensor in the dual-rear setup. The other senor is of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture. It is the first Xiaomi Redmi series phone to sport a 48-megapixel camera, although Redmi is now an independent brand. Xiaomi has included 48-megapixel sensor with Samsung ICOSELL Bright GM1. Additionally, it gets PDAF, HDR, EIS, 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode.

The Redmi Note 7 is also different from Redmi Note 6 Pro in terms of display. This new upgrade flaunts the waterdrop style notch and not a regular wide notch. We have seen such displays on smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Honor among others.

Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

Going by the Chinese variant of Redmi Note 7, we can expect the device to come with a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, waterdrop-like notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Similar to Redmi Note 7 in China, the Indian variant too could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an octa-core CPU, and come with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The front of the device is expected to come with the same 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. For connectivity, there will be Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

Redmi Note 7 India launch date and pricing

Xiaomi hasn’t sent out any official communication of the India launch of Redmi Note 7. A rumor recently suggested February 12 launch date, but we can only expect it in the coming weeks. In terms of pricing, we are expecting the phone to retail around Rs 10,000.

In China, the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is selling for RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). Additionally, the Redmi Note 7 comes in two other variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. These are priced at RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) and RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) respectively. Xiaomi or rather Redmi has been selling the device in China since January 15.