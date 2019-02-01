comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report

News

The highlight of the smartphone is its 48-megapixel rear camera.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi note 7 lead

Xiaomi has already hinted that it is planning to launch its latest Redmi-branded smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India in the coming weeks. Now new information has revealed that the event is set for February 12. It is likely that the device will not go on sale on the same date and may be available some days after the launch announcement. There is no indication on what the company is planning to set the price of the device. But considering that the company did not launch the Redmi Note 6 in India, it is likely that it may start from anywhere between Rs 11,000-13,000.

The information about the device launching on February 12 was initially revealed by 91Mobiles. The report also included what appears to be an official poster about the launch event of the device. According to the poster, the company is planning to launch the device at an event in New Delhi. The poster also revealed with the slogan that the company is going with for the launch of the device, “Apna time aayega”. The Managing Director for Xiaomi India and Global Vice President of the company, Manu Kumar Jain had already hinted at the slogan while announcing that it is bringing the device to India almost two weeks back.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

It is also possible that the company may launch the device along with recently reported Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes at the launch event. This report comes days after a report by CounterPoint revealed that Xiaomi was the number one smartphone maker in India for 2018. To recap the specifications of the highly anticipated smartphone, the Redmi Note 7 will come with a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution, waterdrop-like notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an Octa-core CPU, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The highlight of the device will be the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back along with a secondary 5-megapixel camera sensor along with the dual-LED flash module. The front of the device will come with a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity it will come with Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

Redmi Note 7 global launch expected soon, new teaser reveals

Also Read

Redmi Note 7 global launch expected soon, new teaser reveals

Note 7 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging as the processor supports Quick Charge 4 technology. The device will also come with a fingerprint scanner on the back while running on Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6
Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
thumb-img
News
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
thumb-img
News
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Energizer U620S Pop, U630S Pop with dual-lens pop-up selfie cameras announced

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

News

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

News

Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

News

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

News

2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO K1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

नोकिया 8.1 के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट की प्री-बुकिंग हुई शुरू, जानें कीमत और लॉन्च ऑफर्स

शाओमी का स्पोर्ट शूज भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत

10 हजार में 48MP कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7 भारत में 12 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च!

Zuckerberg ने की पुष्टि, 2020 तक एक हो जाएंगे व्हाट्सएप, मैसेंजर और इंस्टाग्राम

News

Energizer U620S Pop, U630S Pop with dual-lens pop-up selfie cameras announced
News
Energizer U620S Pop, U630S Pop with dual-lens pop-up selfie cameras announced
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

News

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

News

Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

News

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999