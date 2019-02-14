Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera to launch in India on February 28

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 in China last month, and the highlight of the smartphone is its 48-megapixel rear camera, and affordable price tag. Debuting under Redmi sub-brand, the smartphone is all set to launch in India soon, and today the company has revealed its launch date. The Redmi Note 7 will make its way to the Indian shores on February 28. However, there is no word on whether it will be sold via Flipkart or Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 expected price in India

In China, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 7 in three different storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM is priced at RMB 999 (around Rs 10,400), the one with 4GB of RAM priced at RMB 1,199 (around Rs 12,500), whereas the one with 6GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,399 (around Rs 14,500). India pricing is expected to be more or less similar.

Your answer to when is #RedmiNote7 launching is finally here! Unleashing the #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ on 28th Feb 2019.

Register to buy the ticket for the launch event: https://t.co/ulSUeJlVgI. Limited seats! pic.twitter.com/GwfWwVMBvh — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 14, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone in Redmi series to come with a glass back. Up front, there is a waterdrop notched display with screen size of 6.3-inch. It comes with Full HD+ resolution (2340×1080 pixels), and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB of RAM, and 32GB / 64GB storage options.

As mentioned above, the highlight of the smartphone is its dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the Redmi Note 7 is loaded with AI features like scene recognition, AI portrait mode and AI beauty mode.

For security, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the smartphone also supports face unlock. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port and even has a 3.5mm audio jack. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,000mAh battery, and support QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging tech.