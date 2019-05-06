Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space; shows its camera prowess

In February, Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7 device made its debut. Now, to prove the smartphone camera’s prowess, Xiaomi pulled off a campaign and posted a video on Weibo. In an attempt to prove how good and “out of the world” the Redmi Note 7 is, Xiaomi literally launched the device into space, Gizchina reports.

A video was posted by the company’s CEO Lei Jun, which shows three units were nestled to a gas balloon and launched into space. “The devices were fitted in a custom rig that was supposed to rise as high as 30 KM into the atmosphere with a temperature of -60 degree C. The 3D printed frame was designed to protect the handsets at that high altitude,” the report stated. The video also shows a few photos of the earth that the Redmi Note 7 captured with the 48-megapixel sensor in the space.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Redmi Note 7 Pro features, specifications

Notably, the global variant of the Redmi Note 7 offers the same specifications, features and design as the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in India. The latter features a 6.3-inch full HD+display with ‘Dot Notch’ design. The handset also flaunts a glass back design. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor + 5-megapixel sensor in the dual rear camera setup. It is equipped with features like HDR, EIS, PDAF, 1080p video recording as well as super night scene mode. The front bears a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, there is Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port and more. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999.

One cannot deny the fact that Xiaomi is the current king of the budget smartphone segment. Recently, a Counterpoint report revealed that Xiaomi again managed to secure top position in Q1 of 2019 with a 29 percent market share. The company reportedly topped the Indian budget smartphone market for the seventh consecutive quarter.