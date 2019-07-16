Xiaomi’s Redmi brand in China has unveiled a new color variant for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. A render of this new variant has been shared on the company’s official Weibo account. The render shows a white color variant, but it doesn’t have an official name yet.

Instead of revealing the variant name, Redmi is running a contest in China where it is asking users to guess the name. As per the post, the one who correctly guesses the name will win a win a 20-inch Redmi suitcase. The company hasn’t revealed when this new color variant will go on sale. But it is expected that post a China launch, this color option could be brought to India as well. Whatever the name, this new white color does seems to add a dash of class to the affordable smartphone.

To say that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series is popular would be an understatement. Since its unveiling in January this year, Xiaomi has sold over 1.5 crore (15 million) units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally. The milestone is a collective sale of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7S.

Redmi Note 7 price in India, features, specifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 back in February this year. The Indian variant has slightly different set of features and specifications when compared to the Chinese variant. Prices for the smartphone starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model, and goes up to Rs 11,999 for the top model.

Features Redmi Note 7 Redmi Note 7 Pro Redmi Note 7S Price 9999 13999 10999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh