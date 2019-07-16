Xiaomi’s Redmi brand in China has unveiled a new color variant for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. A render of this new variant has been shared on the company’s official Weibo account. The render shows a white color variant, but it doesn’t have an official name yet.
Instead of revealing the variant name, Redmi is running a contest in China where it is asking users to guess the name. As per the post, the one who correctly guesses the name will win a win a 20-inch Redmi suitcase. The company hasn’t revealed when this new color variant will go on sale. But it is expected that post a China launch, this color option could be brought to India as well. Whatever the name, this new white color does seems to add a dash of class to the affordable smartphone.
To say that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series is popular would be an understatement. Since its unveiling in January this year, Xiaomi has sold over 1.5 crore (15 million) units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally. The milestone is a collective sale of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7S.
Redmi Note 7 price in India, features, specifications
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 back in February this year. The Indian variant has slightly different set of features and specifications when compared to the Chinese variant. Prices for the smartphone starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model, and goes up to Rs 11,999 for the top model.
|Features
|Redmi Note 7
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Redmi Note 7S
|Price
|9999
|13999
|10999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
|Snapdragon 660 SoC
|OS
|Android Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+
|6.3-inch FHD+
|6.3-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|4GB RAM with 64GB storage
|3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 12MP + 2MP
|48MP+5MP
|Dual – 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|13MP
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
Story Timeline
You Might be Interested
9999
13999
10999