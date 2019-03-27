comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro will be available via Flipkart and mi.com.

  Published: March 27, 2019 9:04 AM IST
Xiaomi is hosting another flash sale for its latest Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro smartphones in India. The company will be selling both devices today on Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM. Xiaomi expanded its sub-brand Redmi’s portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this month. Both phones have been made available via flash sales since launch. Aletrnatively, these can also be purchased through company’s own Mi Home stores in offline retail.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its refreshed design featuring a glass back, dot notch display and dual-rear camera setup. The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro also comes in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999, while the top model with 6GB RAM+128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro specifications and features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

For photography, the Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both pack 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging (QC 4.0) support. On the software front, the devices run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

  Published Date: March 27, 2019 9:04 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने पेश की 1 किलो वाली Mi Notebook Air (2019), जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

13 हजार रुपये के बंपर डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहा है LG का यह फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Huawei ने लॉन्च किए दो फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन P30 और P30 Pro, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

कल लॉन्च होगा लेनोवो Z6 Pro, Hyper Vision कैमरा टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

