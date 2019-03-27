Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Xiaomi is hosting another flash sale for its latest Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro smartphones in India. The company will be selling both devices today on Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM. Xiaomi expanded its sub-brand Redmi’s portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this month. Both phones have been made available via flash sales since launch. Aletrnatively, these can also be purchased through company’s own Mi Home stores in offline retail.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its refreshed design featuring a glass back, dot notch display and dual-rear camera setup. The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro also comes in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999, while the top model with 6GB RAM+128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro specifications and features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

For photography, the Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both pack 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging (QC 4.0) support. On the software front, the devices run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.